Broker's call: DCB Bank (Buy)

Indiabulls Ventures

DCB Bank (Buy)

CMP: ₹233.65

Target: ₹260

Investments rationale: 1. DCB Bank reported healthy set of 4QFY19 numbers and reported as per the guidance quoted by the management whereby the total income grew by 26 per cent y-o-y to ₹926 crore in Q4FY19 as against ₹734 crore in 4QFY18led by robust NII growth of 14 per cent y-o-y to ₹3,009 crore for Q4FY19 as against ₹2,637 crore in Q4FY18. PAT for the quarter too grew at good 50 per cent during the quarter on a yearly basis and reported at ₹963 crore in Q4FY19 as against ₹ 642 crore in 4QFY18.

2. The management has been constantly striving hard to reduce the cost-income ratio and successfully reduced it by 655 bps on a yearly basis and stood at 53.71 per cent in Q4FY19 as against 60.26 per cent in Q1FY19. The management has guided for ROE of 16 per cent for FY20 from current 14 per cent.

Outlook & valuations: DCB Bank is constantly reporting good set of earnings over the quarters. The asset quality is also stable and the management has guided for improving the ROE for the shareholders. The stock is trading at valuations of mere 1.93x on FY21E P/BV and on account of stable asset quality.