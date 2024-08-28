DCX Systems Limited, an Indian aerospace and defense company, has announced a significant international contract worth $22.3 million (approximately ₹187.29 crore). The order, received from an overseas customer, is for the supply of electronic kits and is to be executed within 12 months.
The shares of DCX Systems Limited were trading at ₹341.95 up by ₹11.45 or 3.46 per cent at 11:30 am today on the BSE
The contract represents a major boost for the company’s international business. DCX Systems will manufacture the electronic kits at its facility in the Aerospace SEZ Sector in Bengaluru.
This development comes as a positive signal for India’s growing aerospace and defense manufacturing sector. The company’s ability to secure international contracts of this magnitude demonstrates its competitive position in the global market and its capacity to deliver complex electronic systems for defense applications.
