Healthcare provider Nephro Care India, where former HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh is an investor, on Tuesday announced that its initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled to open for subscription on June 28. The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹85-90 per share.

The Kolkata-based company intends to raise around ₹41.26 crore through the maiden public offer, aiming to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of 45.84 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 through the book-building route. As many as 12.38 lakh equity shares have been reserved for the anchor investors.

Anchor Book is scheduled to open on June 27, while the issue will be closed on July 2.

Around 6.19 lakh equity shares are allocated for the HNI portion, 8.25 lakh shares for net QIBs, and 14.45 lakh shares for the Retail (RII) portion. While 2.25 lakh shares are reserved for the employees, 2.3 lakh shares are reserved for the market maker.

Corporate Capital Ventures is the Book Running Lead Manager.

Nephro Care (NCIL), founded by nephrologist Pratim Sengupta in 2014, provides a wide range of clinical and lifestyle solutions and renal insufficiency treatment to patients. Its clinics are operated on a ‘hub-and-spoke’ model, where each clinic is independent and individually well-equipped with skilled healthcare professionals and advanced infrastructure to serve the healthcare needs of the patients and ensure their rehabilitation.

According to the RHP document, NCIL intends to utilise ₹26.17 crore of net proceeds from the IPO to set up a multi-speciality healthcare facility, Vivacity Multi Speciality Hospital, at Madhyamgram in Kolkata. The company plans to use the remaining capital for general corporate purposes.

The new hospital will be a unit of Nephro Care India and is proposed to include 100 inpatient beds.

In December 2023, the company successfully closed the pre-IPO funding round, which saw participation from banking veteran and former chairman of HDFC Ltd Deepak Parekh and chairman of HDFC Securities Bharat Shah, among others.