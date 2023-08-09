Delhivery Ltd shares went up by 1.08 per cent after the company reported bagging a contract to manage Havells India Limited’s factory-to-customer supply chain in the western region. The agreement covers Havells’ electrical and consumer goods. Delhivery said it will employ technology-driven warehousing and transportation solutions for efficient and visible end-to-end delivery.

Moving ahead from their partnership in 2017 for partial truckload (PTL) services, Delhivery and Havells will jointly open warehouses in western India to serve diverse retail channels, including general and modern trade as well as e-commerce.

Through its recent acquisition of Algorhythm tech, Delhivery aims to optimise Havells’ supply chain operations through data-driven strategies.

The shares went up by 1.08 per cent to Rs 415 at 10.39 am on BSE.