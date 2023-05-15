The number of new demat accounts opened fell for the third month in a row and declined 18 per cent last month to 16 lakh against 19 lakh in March.

This is significantly lower than 21 lakh of average new accounts added per month in FY23.

The total number of demat accounts in operation was at 11.6 crore in April, according to the Motilal Oswal Financial Services report.

In terms of the total and incremental demat account market share, CDSL continues to gain on an MoM basis. On a YoY basis, NSDL lost 2.10 per cent and 1.80 per cent in market share and incremental demat accounts, it added.

The total number of active user clients at NSE declined sequentially for the tenth consecutive month by 16 per cent YoY and 5 per cent MoM to 3.12 crore last month. The intensity of the fall was higher at 15 lakh accounts in April against 9 lakh in March.

Currently, the top five discount brokers account for 60 per cent of the overall NSE active clients and this was almost flat compared to March.

Zerodha reported a 2 per cent MoM decline in its client count to 63 lakh, with a 0.62 per cent rise in market share to 20 per cent.

Angel One reported a 0.3 per cent drop in its client count to 43 lakh, with a 0.58 per cent rise in market share to 14 per cent, while that of Upstox was down 23 per cent to 22 lakh, with a 1.71 per cent dip in market share to 7 per cent.

Groww reported a 0.5 per cent MoM decline in its client count to 53 lakh, with a 0.70 per cent rise in market share to 17.l per cent.

Among traditional brokers, ISEC and IFFL reported a 4 per cent and 3.5 per cent MoM decline in its client count to 22 lakh and 5 lakh, with a 0.04 per cent and 0.02 per cent increase in market share to 7.2 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

Overall average daily turnover surged 131 per cent YoY and 3 per cent MoM to ₹2.43 lakh crore, aided by continued traction in F&O ADTO (up 3 per cent MoM) and recovery in cash ADTO (up 4 per cent MoM). Retail cash ADTO further weakened MoM (down 7 per cent) to ₹22,000 crore whereas retail F&O ADTO grew 6 per cent MoM to ₹9.1 lakh crore in April.