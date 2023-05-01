In a move that is likely to hit retail investors and derivative trading volumes, brokers will start levying a penalty of 18-30 per cent on shortfall in margin.

Though SEBI had implemented the norms to track investors margin on live basis last May, it had postponed the penalty clause by one year for investors to get used to the new margin norms and the industry to get their infrastructure in place.

The trading volumes on the derivatives section has been on a decline ever since SEBI started tightening margin norms for investors and misuse of investors funds by brokers post the Karvy episode.

Also read: Brokers protest penalties over new client margin norms

SEBI has issued the norms to protect interests of clients from excessive trading and reducing broker’s risk. The markets regulator want client to bring in margin money before they put trades on the exchange platform. Brokers are required to do real-time allocation and report to exchanges and clearing corporations.

Narinder Wadhwa, National President, Commodity Participants Association of India, said the third phase of clients funds segregation and allocation of assets will affect volumes in the short-term, but in the long run it will be good for markets and its integrity.

“We feel that it will also increase capital requirements for brokers and indirectly increase the cost for investors and traders,” he added.

Also read: Mastering Derivatives: Does T+1 impact F&O trading?

The regulator had come out with a framework for segregation and monitoring of collateral at the client level amid instances of misuse of clients’ collaterals by some brokers.

Such misuse was exposed in the aftermath of the Karvy Stock Broking scam where the shares of clients were pledged illegally as collateral against loans. Therefore, segregating of client’s collateral will safeguard the collateral from being misused by trading or clearing members and pre allocation of funds will control over leverage by clients in the markets.