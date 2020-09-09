Deutsche Bank says best stock, bond run since 1800s under threat

Unlock the economy but not pollution
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
The best run for stocks and bonds over the past 160 years is ending as a new age of disorder looms, according to Deutsche Bank AG’s famous overview of markets spanning 200 years.
The rally that brought combined equity and debt prices across 15 developed markets this year to their highest level since at least the 1860s is buckling, thanks to big shifts in the political economy, according to the bank’s research team.
The long-term market threats range from social inequality worsening to a reversal in globalisation, strategist Jim Reid said in a report. He also cited higher debt levels, the climate debate and worsening US-China relations as additional risks.
While these themes have been around for some time, it is only recently that they have begun to feed off each other to hasten the demise of the second era of globalisation that markets have been in since 1980, Reid said.
Long-term market calls are notoriously hard to time. In 2016, Deutsche Bank warned bond investors that a new cycle was beginning that would undermine real returns. In fact, bonds have returned a real 26 per cent since the start of that year, based on a benchmark US Treasuries inflation-adjusted index. Euro-zone debt has returned less than half of that in the period.
While investors this week seem particularly spooked about high tech-stock valuations, the debate in the bond market has centered on the demise of real returns.
France, Italy and Japan in fact have failed to provide real returns for bonds on average in Deutsche Bank data dating back to 1900. That indicates that losing money on bonds, after inflation is accounted for, is a very real possibility for a long period of time even in developed countries.
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
Putting up utility-scale solar power plants and supplying power from them to farmers could be a win-win for ...
Price starts at ₹10,999
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Tata Elxsi Limited, at its high point yesterday, marked ₹1,226.6 – its highest price in almost ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100107011301145 Buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1,100 since the stock ...
Earnings recovery is on the cards. Diversified product portfolio and healthy balance sheet are positives, too
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...