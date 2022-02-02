Dhani Stocks launches new platform

Dhani Stocks Ltd (formerly known as Indiabulls Securities Ltd) has launched Dhani Stocks, offering its users zero brokerage for equity, F&O, intra-day and delivery transactions. It also offers zero account opening charges and zero annual maintenance charges along with an end-to-end online process. Divyesh Shah, CEO, Dhani Stocks, said “We believe that less is more, when we started revamping Dhani Stocks – we wanted to only solve for – Making Trading Simpler. It’s just the beginning and we are working towards offering a unified experience across mobile, web and app.”
Published on
February 02, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.