hamburger

Markets

Dhani Stocks launches new platform

BL Chennai Bureau | Chennai, February 2 | Updated on: Feb 02, 2022
image caption

To offer its users zero brokerage for equity, F&O, intra-day and delivery transactions

Dhani Stocks Ltd (formerly known as Indiabulls Securities Ltd) has launched Dhani Stocks, offering its users zero brokerage for equity, F&O, intra-day and delivery transactions. It also offers zero account opening charges and zero annual maintenance charges along with an end-to-end online process. Divyesh Shah, CEO, Dhani Stocks, said “We believe that less is more, when we started revamping Dhani Stocks – we wanted to only solve for – Making Trading Simpler. It’s just the beginning and we are working towards offering a unified experience across mobile, web and app.”

Published on February 02, 2022
stock market

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you