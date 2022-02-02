Dhani Stocks launches new platform

Dhani Stocks Ltd (formerly known as Indiabulls Securities Ltd) has launched Dhani Stocks, offering its users zero brokerage for equity, F&O, intra-day and delivery transactions. It also offers zero account opening charges and zero annual maintenance charges along with an end-to-end online process. Divyesh Shah, CEO, Dhani Stocks, said “We believe that less is more, when we started revamping Dhani Stocks – we wanted to only solve for – Making Trading Simpler. It’s just the beginning and we are working towards offering a unified experience across mobile, web and app.”

