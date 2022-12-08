Shares of Dharmaj Corp Guard closed over 12 per cent on the listing day, on Thursday, at the exchanges.

Shares of the Ahmedabad-based agrochemical company closed at ₹266.40 on the BSE, a gain of 12.41 per cent over the IPO price of ₹237. On the NSE, the stock closed at ₹267. The scrip listed at ₹266 on the BSE and at ₹266.05 on the NSE. During the day, the stock touched a high of ₹278.90 and a low of ₹261.10 on the BSE.

Strong response

The ₹251.15-crore initial public offering of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd was subscribed 35.49 times by attracting all category of investors. The IPO was a fresh issue of ₹216 crore and an offer-for-sale of ₹35.15 crore by the promoters.

The company plans to use the funds for setting up a manufacturing facility at Saykha in Bharuch district of Gujarat; funding incremental working capital requirements; repayment and/ or pre-payment, in full and/ or part, of certain borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

Anchor investors

As a part of IPO process, the company had mobilised ₹74.95 crore from three anchor investors — Elara India Opportunities Fund, Rajasthan Global Securities and Resonance Opportunities Fund.

The company had reported revenues of ₹394.21 crore for FY22, 30 per cent higher than ₹302.41 crore for FY21. It posted net profit of ₹28.69 crore for the fiscal, up 36.88 per cent from ₹20.96 crore in FY21.

The agrochemical firm is engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing and marketing a wide range of agrochemicals such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulator, micro fertilisers and antibiotics.