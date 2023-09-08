Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited’s shares were up by 1.33 per cent after the company was granted the Letter of Award (LOA) to provide consultancy services for independent engineer services during the operations and maintenance phase of the four-laning project on the Sangli-Solapur Section of national highway-166 (NH-166) in Maharashtra. This LOA was issued by the office of the Chief General Manager and Regional Officer Mumbai of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The awarded project, spanning a length of 194.644 kilometers from Km. 182/556 to Km. 378/100, is to be executed under the hybrid annuity model in the state of Maharashtra. The contract’s total value is set at Rs 9.90 crore excluding GST, with a contract period extending over 60 months.

The shares were up by 1.33 per cent to ₹57 at 3.22 pm on the BSE.

