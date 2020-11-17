DLF now part of Dow Jones index family

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) has recognised DLF Limited as an index component of the in Emerging markets category.

In its 2020 edition, DJSI Emerging Markets Index recognised 100 companies across industries in emerging markets including China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Mexico, Chile, Thailand, Taiwan, Colombia, besides India, as emerging-market sustainability leaders. Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM, the DJSI combines the experience of an established index provider with the expertise of a specialist in Sustainable Investing to select the most sustainable companies from across 61 industries.

The company achieved 93 per cent score in Governance, Environment & Social Dimension. It scored 100 percentiles in various criterions including social reporting, environmental reporting and social integration. The company demonstrated a stellar improvement in performance over last year, DLF said. DLF now ranks 18th amongst 250 global real estate companies across the US, UK, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong etc as per Corporate Sustainability standards in 2020.

DLF received an exemplary sustainability score and qualified to be an index constituent in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index within the second year of its participation. It competed with over 250 real estate companies worldwide to achieve this feat.

Rajiv Singh, Chairman, DLF said, “DLF Limited is proud to be the only Indian real estate company to be listed on the renowned indices of DJSI. As a leading real estate company, sustainability is integral to our business. Hence, as we play our part in building resilient ecosystems that promote a more sustainable way of living, we are continually striving to embed leading ESG practices in our day-to-day operations.”

He added, “Based on innovation and backed by sound governance, we are making dedicated efforts to promote resource efficiency, a low carbon economy and local socio-economic development. We are able to actualise our commitment to sustainability through enduring collaborations with our peers, partners, customers and communities.”