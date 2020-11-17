DLF now part of Dow Jones index family

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) has recognised DLF Limited as an index component of the in Emerging markets category.
In its 2020 edition, DJSI Emerging Markets Index recognised 100 companies across industries in emerging markets including China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Mexico, Chile, Thailand, Taiwan, Colombia, besides India, as emerging-market sustainability leaders. Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM, the DJSI combines the experience of an established index provider with the expertise of a specialist in Sustainable Investing to select the most sustainable companies from across 61 industries.
The company achieved 93 per cent score in Governance, Environment & Social Dimension. It scored 100 percentiles in various criterions including social reporting, environmental reporting and social integration. The company demonstrated a stellar improvement in performance over last year, DLF said. DLF now ranks 18th amongst 250 global real estate companies across the US, UK, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong etc as per Corporate Sustainability standards in 2020.
DLF received an exemplary sustainability score and qualified to be an index constituent in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index within the second year of its participation. It competed with over 250 real estate companies worldwide to achieve this feat.
Rajiv Singh, Chairman, DLF said, “DLF Limited is proud to be the only Indian real estate company to be listed on the renowned indices of DJSI. As a leading real estate company, sustainability is integral to our business. Hence, as we play our part in building resilient ecosystems that promote a more sustainable way of living, we are continually striving to embed leading ESG practices in our day-to-day operations.”
He added, “Based on innovation and backed by sound governance, we are making dedicated efforts to promote resource efficiency, a low carbon economy and local socio-economic development. We are able to actualise our commitment to sustainability through enduring collaborations with our peers, partners, customers and communities.”
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
The 104-year-old prison in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, steeped in history, is fascinating, says its top ...
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...