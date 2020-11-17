DLF recognised as component of emerging markets category in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020

DLF has been recognised as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in the emerging markets category. A company statement said DLF is the only real- estate company from India to be included in the DJSI index. It joins the ranks of 11 companies from India to be recognised for the benchmark for Corporate Sustainability.

“The company achieved 93 percentile overall score in Governance, Environment and Social Dimension. It scored 100 percentiles in various criterions including social reporting, environmental reporting and social integration. DLF now ranks 18th amongst 250 global real-estate companies across the US, the UK, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong among others as per Corporate Sustainability standards in 2020,” the statement said.

In its 2020 edition, DJSI Emerging Markets Index recognised 100 companies across industries in emerging markets such as China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Mexico, Chile, Thailand, Taiwan, Colombia and India, as emerging-market sustainability leaders.