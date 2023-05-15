Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which operates the DMart retail chain, fell 3.5 per cent on Monday after the company's fourth-quarter profit missed estimates and core profit margin contracted.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin fell to 7.3 per cent in the reported quarter from 8.4 per cent in the year-ago period, the company said on Saturday.

DMart's profit rose nearly 8 per cent to ₹460 crore year-on-year, but missed analysts' estimate of ₹521 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.