New Delhi, November 28

The current calendar year may not be a blockbuster one for Initial public offerings (IPOs) as the last year, but things are surely looking up in recent months. businessline spoke to Kaushal Shah, Executive Director and Head ECM, Kotak Investment Banking to understand the market trends and way ahead. Excerpts:

Is the IPO market back again? With past two listings giving positive openings and returns, do you see retail coming back into IPO market with a vengeance?

From just 5 IPOs (>₹500 cr) in 5 months of June-October 22, the month of November saw successful closure of 8 IPOs (>₹500 cr). This clearly highlights that IPO markets have opened up. However, while 5 IPOs gave a return of an average 30% on day one, 8 IPOs in November gave a meagre return of an average 6%. Similarly, the retail portion was undersubscribed in 4 out of these 8 IPOs. While retail investors are active in secondary markets, they have been selective on their bets in IPOs.

Is subscription levels an indication of a good and bad issue?

The relevant aspect in any IPO transaction is to get quality and a distributed book of institutional investors. This ensures that investors have taken a fundamental view on the company, stay for longer period, as well as accumulate even post IPO. Momentum investors, which may add to subscription levels but monetise soon after the IPO does not help in any IPO.

Domestic money via mutual fund and insurance remained strong. Do you think domestic institutions, HNIs and retail can keep the IPO market buoyant, and why?

FII outflows were US$29bn in Jan-June 2022, whereas MFs infused US$30 b during the same time. SIP flows have continued to remain robust with inflows of US$15 b from Jan-Oct 22. Monthly average has increased from US$1.4 b in Jan 22 to US$1.6 b in October 22. The retail and HNI holdings in all the NSE stocks has doubled over the last three years. Indian equity markets have also given decent returns to investors boosting confidence to invest more. Indian markets have given 15% returns, whereas NASDAQ has given only 0.2%, and MSCI Emerging Markets Index has been negative 8.3% over last 6 months. Domestic institutional and non-institutional fund flows continue to be sizeable and domestic institutional investors are anchoring not only the sizing but also pricing decisions of IPOs.

How are you seeing the IPO pipeline? Which sectors do you see dominating the IPO market? Why are institutional investors staying away when India is giving positive returns?

There are currently more than 100 issuers across sectors which have applied to the regulator for public fund raises. However, investors prefer consumption plays, companies with strong profitability metrics and category leaders. Institutional investors are not holding back from investment in primary markets but are selective and value conscious.

After a bumper issue and money raising of new age companies last year, why have they languished, with many losing over 50% from their offer price/all-time high? How do you see their future?

Fall in prices of new age companies is a global phenomenon and same trend in India is not a surprise. Focus has shifted from purely growth to unit economics and near term profitability. This has led to rationalisation of valuation premium. Investors, however, will continue to prefer new age companies given the massive potential and disruptive business models.

Given the drubbing and large wealth erosion in new age companies, do you think retail investors would do well to focus on fundamentally sound, profitable entities rather than support innovation-oriented loss-making companies?

Retail investors continue to be holders of number of new age companies even though they are currently not profitable. While they have lost money in some companies, others have also given significant returns. Retail investors typically find value if pricing is fair, and business story and model are differentiated. Further, retail investors need not necessarily invest at the time of the IPO but can invest when prices have stabilised after the IPO.

While there are concerns over US and Europe getting into recession and slowdown, can India decouple with the rest of the world? Or India will also follow the West, and why?

India has outperformed on macro parameters and hence much better positioned than US, Europe or even other emerging economies. CY23 forecast of GDP for India is 7%, which is one of the highest globally. Further CPI inflation has come off by 13% since April for India whereas it is currently at 10-year high for countries like Germany and UK. Correspondingly, the interest rate hikes for US has been 3.5% and ECB is 2% whereas its only 1.9% for India in the same period. The negative impact on India due to inflation is comparatively lesser. Further, domestic consumption for India is very strong which drives the growth story. While, there will be some impact on the Indian economy due to global slowdown, Indian economy and growth story will continue to be robust for near to long term.

Usually it is said rising interest rate isn’t good for capital raising, but Indian equity markets are on a high. What impact do you see due to this trend in the equity market?

Indian equity markets are on a high since the investors feel that inflation and increasing rates will not lead to slowdown in the economy, or adversely impact the financials performance of companies. Further, increasing interest rates may impact some rate sensitive sectors like financial services due to potential reduction in margins or slowdown in loan book growth or worsening asset quality. However, the 25% increase in NIFTY Bank Index and 22% increase in NIFTY Financial Service Index over the last 6 months highlights that these concerns are unfounded.