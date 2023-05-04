For the sixth straight quarter, the share of domestic investors — DIIs, retail and high net worth individuals (HNIs) investors — in NSE-listed companies is on the rise.

According to primeinfobase.com, domestic investors’ stake in these companies rose to yet another all-time high of 25.72 per cent as on March 31, this year, from 24.44 per cent as on December 31, 2022. Despite net outflows from foreign institutional investors of ₹26,211 crore during the quarter, FIIs’ share increased marginally to 20.56 per cent as on March 31, up 32 basis points (bps) from 20.24 per cent as on December 31, 2022.

According to Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, PRIME Database Group, breaching the 25 per cent or one-fourth mark for the first time showcases the steadfast march of the Indian capital market towards Atmanirbharta (self-reliance).

Net inflows from DIIs stood at ₹83,200 crore during the quarter. FIIs pulled out ₹35,048 crore from Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels and Financial Services sector during the quarter, while investing ₹12,994 crore in Services and Capital Goods sector.

Structural shift

According to Haldea, a structural shift in relation to foreign and domestic investors has taken place in the Indian market over the last eight years. To put this in perspective, as on March 31, 2015, FII share was 23.30 per cent, while the combined share of DII, Retail and HNI was just 18.47 per cent.

The gap between FII and DII holding decreased to its lowest level ever this quarter, DII holding now being just 20.46 per cent lower than FII holding (On December 31, 2022, DII holding was 24.30 per cent lower than FII holding). The widest gap between FII and DII holding was in quarter ending March 31, 2015, when DII holding was 55.45 per cent lower than FII holding. The FII to DII ownership ratio also declined to an all-time low of 1.26 as on March 31, 2023 down from 1.32 as on December 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, the total share of institutional investors viz. FII and DII also reached an all-time high of 36.91 per cent in quarter ending March 31, 2023, up from 35.56 in quarter ending December 31, 2022.

Domestic MFs

Share of domestic mutual funds (MFs) rose for the seventh quarter running and also reached yet another all-time high of 8.74 per cent as on March 31, up from 8.09 per cent as on December 31, 2022.

The share of domestic MFs during the quarter has increased on the back of net inflows by domestic MFs of ₹54,942 crore. MFs increased their exposure to Financial Services and Industrials sectors, while trimming down their exposure to Diversified and FMCG.

LIC stake inches up

Share of insurance companies as a whole also increased to a six-year high of 5.87 per cent as on March 31, up from 5.65 per cent as on December 31, 2022. LIC continues to command a lion’s share of investments in equities by insurance companies (at least 68 per cent share or ₹10.05-lakh crore).

LIC’s share (across 273 companies where its holding is more than 1 per cent) increased to 3.99 per cent as on March 31, from 3.95 per cent as on December 31, 2022. Insurance companies increased their exposure to Energy and FMCG sectors, while trimming down their exposure to Diversified and Consumer Discretionary.

Share of retail investors also increased to an all-time high of 7.48 per cent as on March 31, from 7.23 per cent as on December 31, 2022, while the share of HNIs declined marginally to 1.88 per cent as on March 31, from 1.89 per cent on December 31, 2022.

Promoter’s share dip

The share of the government (as promoter) in companies listed on the NSE declined to 7.75 per cent as on March 31, from 7.99 per cent as on December 31, 2022. Over a 13-year period (since June 2009), the share of the government has been steadily declining, from 22.48 per cent as on June 30, 2009, due to the government’s divestment programme, not enough new listings as also lacklustre performance of many central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) relative to their private peers.

The share of private promoters in companies listed on the NSE decreased to a three-year low of 41.97 per cent as on March 31, from 43.25 per cent on December 31, 2022. Over a 13-year period (since June 2009), private promoter share has been steadily increasing, having increased from 33.60 per cent on June 30, 2009.

18 stocks that entice all

There were 18 companies in which the trinity of promoters, FIIs and DIIs increased their stake during the quarter — Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Shriram Finance, Deepak Nitrite, Natco Pharma, NCC, Eclerx Services, Jindal Saw, Anant Raj, Hikal, Dhanuka Agritech, Jai Corp, PSP Projects, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Cosmo First, RPG Life Sciences, Pix Transmissions and Linc.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit