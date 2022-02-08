Domestic market to see flat opening amid mixed global cues

Tuesday will see a tug-of-war between bears and bulls, with the former gaining upper hand. Amidst mixed global cues, Indian markets are expected to open on a flat note, but undertone remains weak. As domestic institutional investors too joined foreign portfolio investors in selling, analysts fear the recovery may take time.

Domestic market has been witnessing heavy selling pressure post the Budget as the focus shifted back to interest rate, inflation, bond yields, and surging crude oil prices, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"It is important for the market to sustain above the 17,000 levels to witness some stability in an otherwise volatile environment. The forthcoming RBI policy meet on 9-10 Feb’22 will be an important event to watch out for and can further increase volatility in the near term," he added.

Traders can continue with ‘Sell on rise’ strategy. The corporate earnings delivery is highly crucial and the Q3FY22 results so far has been decent providing some support to the markets, he further said.

SGX Nifty rules flat

On Monday, FPIs sold shares worth ₹1,157 crore and domestic institutional offloadedRs 1,376 crore worth shares.

SGX Nifty at 17,225 (8 am IST) indicates a flat opening as Nifty futures on Monday closed at 17,218.30 on the NSE. Though most Asian markets are in early deal on Tuesday, analysts said the overnight weak closing of the US stocks will have a major impact on follow-up buying and thus on recovery.

Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com, said: "In the near term, a lot would depend on how the stronger hands (FII’s) position themselves in the futures segment and until they start covering their short positions, our market would continue to see selling pressure on pullback".

According to Jain, from a medium term perspective, this correction offers a good opportunity for investors to buy as he expects this correction to be a last leg of this corrective phase. Hence, traders should start looking for stock specific buying opportunities from a delivery perspective, he added.