Domestic markets are likely to open weak on Wednesday amid mixed global cues. Analysts expect the market to move in a range ahead of corporate result.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said: “Nifty has shown gradual upmove over the past two days with minimal intra-day range. This denotes lack of conviction on either side by the participants though positive bias prevails for the time being.”

SGX Nifty at 18,256 indicates a negative opening, as Nifty futures on Tuesday closed at 18,317. Most equities across Asia-Pacific are up in early deal Wednesday, even as the US stocks declined. Among Asian stocks, Japan’s Nikkei are down by about 1.40 per cent while Australia and Kospi markets are up over one per cent.

Overnight, the US stocks, led by Nasdaq, closed lower, the first day of trading in 2023.

Also read: Index providers need to be regulated

Also read Rupee might stay sluggish against dollar

“US stocks were unable to hold onto earlier gains as restrictive policy and recession fears remained front and center for investors. Discount buying triggered another bear market rebound that didn’t last long at all. It is too early to start betting on a Fed pivot this year and that should make this a difficult environment for stocks,” said Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst, The Americas OANDA

According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head, Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said: “We expect market to remain in a range with a positive bias ahead of FOMC minutes outcome and release of US manufacturing PMI data on Wednesday.”

Banking stocks continue to gain traction. IT sector is likely to see some action ahead of Q3 results next week. The niche insurance sector is expected to gain momentum as the government is likely to introduce an insurance amendment bill in the budget. Power financing stocks are likely to be in momentum on the back of strong power demand and reforms expected in the upcoming budget, he further said.

Also read: Stocks that will see action on January 4, 2023

In the last two sessions, Nifty has traded with a narrow range, said Ruchir Jain Lead Research, 5 Paisa Capita. The next few sessions could be crucial to see whether the index surpasses this hurdle to extend this upmove in the near term. The FII’s index futures data is neutral with a slight negative bias as they have more than 50 per cent of their positions on the short side (as on Monday). However, technically Nifty has managed to form a support around the 50 per cent retracement of the previous upmove and has seen a gradual pullback from there in last one week,” he added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit