The new week begings on a flat note for domestic markets, despite underlying bull strength. Global cues are mixed with SGX Nifty trading at around 18,885 against Nifty futures’ Friday closing of 18,899.15. According to analysts, there will be less participation from domestic investors due to stiff valuation. However, foreign portfolio investors will continue to invest in Indian markets, as there is no big alternative for them, they added.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said FPI inflows continued in June with a total investment of ₹16,405 crore till June 17. This is on top of the massive ₹43,838 crore invested by FPIs in May. “This sustained investment by FPIs is a reflection of their increasing confidence in the resilience of the Indian economy and the potential earnings of the corporate sector. There is a near consensus among the foreign investing community that India has the best growth and earnings story among the large emerging economies. FPIs are investing to exploit this potential,” he added.

Tax collections robust

Meanwhile,the Centre’s direct tax collections as on June 17 for the FY 2023-24, jumped by 11 per cent stand at ₹3,79,760 crore, as compared to ₹3,41,568 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding FY 2022- 23. The advance tax collections for the first quarter of FY 23-24 rose by 13.7 per cent to stand at ₹116,776 crore. This is against advance tax collections of ₹102,707 crore for the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

With low inflation and strong IIP numbers, market to remain in consolidation mode, said market experts.

Eye on Modi US visit

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said: Falling inflation and healthy economic data along with consistent FIIs buying cheered the domestic sentiments. Nifty came within striking distance of an all-time high.

Market experts believe that the focus will be on Mid and Small-cap space, where there is a lot of buying happening. These stocks will continue to see some momentum, they added.

“We expect the overall structure to remain positive with major events now behind. All eyes would be on PM Modi’s visit to the US next week, as it would bring in cross-border agreements with a key focus on Defence. Sectors like Pharma, Healthcare, and Insurance companies would remain in focus after recovery was seen in monthly industry data,” Khema further said.

El Niño impact

However, An area of concern is that due to the El Niño phenomenon, monsoon has been deficient, so far, in 29 out of the 36 IMD divisions., said Vijayakumar. “This can improve in the coming weeks, as has happened in the past. If not, some institutional selling is likely,” he cautioned.

