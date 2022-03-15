Domestic markets to open weak, ahead of US Fed meet outcome

Domestic markets are expected to open in the negative, as all eyes on US Fed meet outcome. It is widely expected that US Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hike US interest rates by 25 basis points. Analysts will be keen to know about the Fed comments.

However, experts say the market is discounting most negative news such as the US Fed rate hike, rising inflation and Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said more than 0.25 bps rate hike could have negative impact on the market.

"The positive momentum in the market is likely to continue till the peace talks don’t fail and the commodity prices continue their downward trend, he said and added: "While IT sector continues to shine in the current volatile environment, there is some value buying emerging in select Banking stocks. Also, few commodity-related counters like sugar, paper, fertilisers are likely to remain in action."

SGX Nifty at 16,763 indicates that at a 100-point gap down opening, as Nifty futures on Monday closed at 16,885. Equities across Asia-Pacific are mixed as Nikkei opened firm while Korea, Taiwan and Australia are down.

RBI to act?

On the domestic front, rising inflation is also adding pressure. CPI inflation remained above the upper tolerance level of the RBI in Feb, with headline inflation at 6.09 per cent (6.01 per cent in January).

"We expect CPI inflation to remain above 6% in the near term, and currently see Mar'22 inflation at about 6.3 per cent, assuming overdue increases in pump prices by 5%MoM and a milder correction in vegetable mandi prices. While the energy shock uncertainty persists, historically we have seen that the pass-through of global oil prices is partial, with fiscal/OMCs bearing part of the burden," domestic brokerage Emkay Global said in note.

Raghvendra Nath, Managing Director - Ladderup Wealth Management Private Limited, said: "With the crude oil prices breaching $100, and fuel price hike due after elections, inflation may continue to remain above the 6% level for the next few months. In the upcoming bi-monthly meet, RBI may have to depart from its accommodative stance and take action in line with major Central Banks.”

Experts believe the market may remain sideways and provide good buying opportunities for the long-term.

Narrow range seen

Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com, said: "Since We have seen a V-shaped recovery in last few sessions, the momentum readings on lower time-frame charts are approaching the overbought zone and thus, the index may see some hurdle around 17000 mark".

According to him, this psychological level is the 50 per cent retracement level of the recent correction, and also option writers have decent open interest concentrated at this strike. "However, given that the index has managed to reverse the trend, any correction going ahead could witness buying interest," he added.

"Unless there’s some catastrophic effect on the global equities due to news flows now, our markets could see a gradual up move and hence, traders should look for stock-specific buying opportunities." he further said.