DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd announced the conduct of DGCA certified drone pilot training for the Maharashtra Police Department. The company had also bagged a contract from the Ministry of Defence.

Prateek Srivastava, the Founder and Managing Director of DroneAcharya, said, “This training represents a pivotal step in harnessing the potential of drones as a force multiplier for law enforcement. Maharashtra Police’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements is commendable, and DroneAcharya is honored to be a part of this transformative journey.”

“The training program holds immense significance for Maharashtra Police officials, enabling them to leverage drone technology for swift and efficient operations, enhancing public safety and security across the state”, Amit Takte, the Chief Technology Officer of DroneAcharya, said.

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations stock lost 1.14 per cent to ₹204.10 on BSE on Tuesday.