Ace investor Shankar Sharma-backed DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations’ initial public offering was oversubscribed 262 times as it received 109.61 crore bids worth ₹6,017 crore against ₹34 crore issue size .

The IPO on the BSE SME platform received tremendous response from retail portion with subscription of 330.75 times at 69.19 crore shares against 20.92 lakh shares on offer.

The non-institutional investor category was subscribed 388.71 times, accounting for over 34.90 crore shares against 8.98 lakh shares on offer while qualified institutional buyer category was subscribed 46.21 times, representing 5.51 crore shares against 11.94 lakh shares on offer.

The company offered 62.90 lakh shares through the book-building process in the price band of ₹52-54 per share.

DroneAcharya AI is one of the first private players to receive the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation certified Remote Pilot Training Organization license this year. Since March, the company has trained over 180 drone pilots.

The company to enter the manufacture of customised 100 per cent indigenous drones and offers land and underwater surveying services.