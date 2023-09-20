DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited.’s shares were up by 4.06 per cent after the company recently finalised a franchise agreement with Switzerland’s Wollstone Capital SA, marking a development in the Indian drone industry. The partnership, valued at USD 2.7 Million (₹23 Crore), is set to establish thirty Remote Pilot Training Organizations (RPTOs) across India. The primary objective of this collaboration is to stimulate drone sales, services, and certified training.

This initiative aims to make drone technology and training more accessible throughout the country, with plans to establish over one hundred training centres in India. The goal is to cater to a diverse range of end consumers, including farmers, mining agencies, energy companies, and educators.

DroneAcharya has trained more than 500 DGCA-certified drone pilots since March 2022. With the addition of 30 new franchises, the company aims to further boost the Indian drone sector’s skilled workforce by training over 500 DGCA-certified drone pilots each month. These regional centres will not only serve as training hubs but also as centres for drone sales and services.

The shares were up by 4.06 per cent to ₹183.20 at 10.23 am on the BSE.