DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited’s shares surged 6.30 per cent after the company secured an FPV (First Person View) drone supply export order to date, valued at ₹15.01 crore. The order involves supplying 5,000 FPV drone kits and components and will be executed in collaboration with their Thailand-based group company, Drone Entry (Thailand) Co. Ltd. The order was awarded by MB Darvilis, an international entity, and is set to be completed within three months.

The company said FPV drones, designed for various applications such as surveillance, security, logistics, cinematography, and sports, are considered cost-effective options in these sectors.

Prateek Srivastava, Founder and Managing Director at DroneAcharya, said, “With the Indian Government encouraging Indian drone companies through Make in India policies like the PLI (Production-linked Incentive), the ban on drone imports, and the Drone Shakti scheme, India is on its way to becoming a Global Drone Hub by 2030, echoing the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Mirroring these sentiments, DroneAcharya is poised to put India on the map for the export of Make in India Drones globally.” DroneAcharya’s FPV drones have undergone trials with the Indian Army in Pokhran and Lachung.

The shares were up 6.30 per cent to Rs 146.85 at 2 pm on the BSE.

