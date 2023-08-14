Domestic stock markets are expected to open on a dull note on Monday amid weak global cues. This week being the shortened week (Tuesday is a holiday on account of Independence Day), analysts expect the market participation is likely to remain dull, especially on Monday, due to the holiday mood.

Besides, the weak IIP number and RBI’s hawkish stance to keep the market downbeat said analysts.

Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “The industrial production grew softer than our expectations in June. Some of the fatigue in data is a reflection of moderation in exports. While most indicators continued to grow positively, the consumer durable segment again slipped into negative growth territory. Going ahead we expect the data to remain a little patchy but overall the growth should remain resilient in this quarter before moderating into the second half of FY24.”

Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, of Master Capital Services Ltd, said: RBI’s Monetary policy left the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. However, RBI raised some concerns on the inflation front due to uneven monsoon in some parts of the country, which has increased the vegetable prices. The committee expected that headline inflation will increase in the next couple of months, leading RBI to increase the CPI inflation targets to 5.4% in FY24 vs an earlier projection of 5.1 per cent.

SGX Nifty at 19,440 signals a gap down of about 50 points for Nifty futures. Asian stocks are down between 0.5 per cent and 2 per cent though US index futures are up moderately in early deal on Monday.

Analysts also expect a slow down in FPIs buying.

In view of the strong dollar and high US bond yields FPIs may continue to sell in India, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. “Also, since the markets have rallied smartly during the last three months, some profit booking by FPIs would be rational and can be expected,” he added.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services, said: Despite lower-than-expected US CPI and better-than-anticipated UK GDP figures, global market sentiment remained subdued. Amid rising inflation concerns, investors are closely monitoring the domestic CPI data for July, which is projected to show a significant increase due to rising food prices.

