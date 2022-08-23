Dunearn cuts stake in Devyani International

Shares of Devyani International Ltd closed over 5 per cent lower on Tuesday after Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd sold nearly 3 per cent stake through block deal.
According to BSE bulk deal data, Dunearn sold 2.63 crore shares at an average price of ₹183.11. According to June quarter shareholding pattern, Dunearn had held 19.60 crore shares or 16.26 per cent stake in the company. The stock on Tuesday closed at ₹185.85 on the BSE, after hitting a low of ₹182.50 in early deal.
Published on
August 23, 2022
