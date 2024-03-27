Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd’s shares were up by 16 per cent after the company secured a contract worth ₹41.72 crore from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for a data centre tech refresh initiative.

NPCI said that the company, known for services such as UPI Payment, Bharat Bill Pay, RuPay Card, and Fast Tag, among others, will enhance its IT infrastructure to support business growth. NPCI’s data centre in Chennai will be upgraded using enterprise-class HPE servers from Dynacons.

The company said the initiative is aimed at strengthening India’s payment and settlement infrastructure and accelerating NPCI’s digital transformation. The enterprise-class servers are expected to expand capabilities in line with NPCI’s business goals. Dynacons will also provide support and uptime commitment for the deployed HPE enterprise servers.

Amit Vora, National Business Head of Dynacons, said, “Dynacons is honoured to have been awarded this contract… our company further solidifies its position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable, cutting-edge technology solutions. We are excited about the opportunity to support our clients’ growth and success.”

The shares were up by 16 per cent to ₹908.07 at 11.28 am on the BSE.

