Mumbai-based early-stage investor 35North Ventures has raised ₹100 crore in its first phase of the newly launched CAT-1 AIF India Discovery Fund II.

The company which counts CloudTailor, SpeEdLabs a hybrid EdTech company, Big Bang Boom, a multi-defence product company, New Space Research and Technology, Explurger and Stupa Sports Analytics, among others, got SEBI’s in-principle nod for the fund in June.

The India Discovery Fund II has a total corpus of ₹500 crore, with an additional greenshoe option of ₹100 crore. It follows the first India Discovery Fund, which closed with over ₹130 crore in March.

Sunil Gurbaxani, former CEO of Dhanlaxmi Bank and now partner at 35 North Ventures, will manage the fund.

The fund has already secured about ₹100 crore in commitments from limited partners (LPs). Its LPs are a mix of high-net worth individuals (HNIs) in India and abroad, with some Corporate Family Offices in India.

On the fundraise, Milan Sharma, Founder and MD, 35North Ventures, said, “We have closed subscription for India Discovery Fund-I with over 130 crores in March, this year. The investment theme in the India Discovery Fund-II will be similar to the IDF-I. 35North has invested in 16 companies across 10 sectors, mostly across Pre-Series A rounds. We will be investing in a few more businesses around the same thesis.”

The fund’s focus will be on companies with scalable business models and foreseeable growth, said Garbaxani. He added that the fund will seeks to provide growth capital to companies across categories such as energy, consumer brands, fintech, and defence, amongst others

“The average cheque size would be in the range of ₹5-10 crore, across 30-40 companies, given the large corpus,” he added.

