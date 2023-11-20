Easy Trip Planners’ EaseMyTrip.com has unveiled an exclusive subscription program targeting high-net worth- individuals (HNIs) and CEOs. The newly introduced EaseMyTrip Platinum, Gold, and Silver Cards aim to redefine luxury and convenience in the travel industry, per the company.

Each Platinum Cardholder is assigned a dedicated Relationship Manager for a hassle-free travel experience.

Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, “We understand that our brand has garnered a dedicated following, and as a public-backed company, we are driven by our commitment to provide our loyal customers with unparalleled convenience when they travel. We will keep introducing services that will give our customers the best experience that they deserve.”

