Markets

East India Securities sets floor price for delisting at ₹1,306

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 25, 2021

The bid will open on November 30 and close on December 6

Promoters of East India Securities Limited has fixed ₹1,306 as the floor price to acquire shares from the public as part of the delisting offer.

Vivek Agarwal, Promoter, currently owns 72.51 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company, and wants to acquire 27.49 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company from the public investors.

The bid will open on November 30 and close on December 6.

Allcargo Logistics announces initial plan to delist shares

Enhancing brand value

The proposed delisting would enable the members of the Promoter Group to obtain full ownership of the company, which in turn will provide enhanced operational flexibility to support the company’s business.

Modern India gets nod for delisting

“The company had got itself listed with the aspiration that listing will enhance its brand name and visibility and would help attract retail clients for nine trading and depository accounts and allied services and it had also been hoped that the increased branding will aid in attracting top talent and listing would allow a good platform for grant of options. However, though the treasury operations and proprietary trading division have done reasonably, it has been observed that listing has not brought any benefits in terms of increased branding and visibility and the company’s retail trading and depository activities have not performed up to optimum levels as compared to other players in the market,” the offer document said.

Published on November 25, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

delisting
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.