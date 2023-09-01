Easy Trip Planners Ltd has announced a collaboration with Czech Tourism to promote tourism in the Czech Republic. This partnership seeks to create a network for travellers exploring the land of the Bohemian crown.

Commencing today, this campaign is set to unfold over a six-month period. The primary goal of this alliance is to unveil a fresh chapter in travel that celebrates the Czech Republic’s tapestry of traditions, captivating landscapes, and history, introducing travellers to the cultural heritage of the Czech Republic.

However, shares of the company were down by 0.38 per cent to ₹41.40 at 01.40 pm on the BSE.