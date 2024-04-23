Easy Trip Planner Ltd.’s shares were up by 4.31 per cent after the company’s EaseMyTrip.com, an online travel tech platform, launched the Easy Summer Sale, offering discounts on domestic and international travel bookings.

Running from April 23 to April 27, 2024, the sale covers flights, hotels, buses, cabs, and holiday packages.

The company informed customers can get discounts of up to 27 per cent on flights, 60 per cent on hotels, 15 per cent on buses, 12 per cent on cabs, and up to ₹30,000 on holiday packages.

To access these discounts, users can use the coupon code EMTSUMMER when booking through the EaseMyTrip app or website. There are bank partners offering additional discounts.

The company further informed the customer has chances to win gift vouchers from brands like Shoppers Stop, GIVA, Nasher Miles, EazyDiner, and Snitch with every transaction. EaseMyTrip has partnered with several airlines and hotel chains for this sale.

“At EaseMyTrip, we believe in making travel accessible to all, and this sale is our way of ensuring that everyone can experience the joy of exploring new destinations. With specially curated discounts on flights, hotels, and incredible savings across all our offerings, there has never been a better time to plan your dream getaway. And with our exclusive bank offers and exciting giveaways, every booking becomes an opportunity for more savings and surprises. To participate in the sale, customers need to book their travel and apply the coupon code at checkout. Winners of the giveaway rewards will be announced on EaseMyTrip’s social media platforms post-sale,” said Rikant Pittie, Co-founder of EaseMyTrip.

