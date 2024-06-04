Easy Trip Planners Ltd announced that EaseMyTrip commenced its 16th anniversary sale, offering discounts on various travel services from June 4 to June 11, 2024. This sale includes deals on domestic and international flights, hotels, buses, cabs, trains, and holiday packages.

During this period, travellers can benefit up to ₹7,500 off on flights, ₹10,000 off on hotels, 15 per cent off on bus tickets, 12 per cent off on cab rentals, instant cashback of up to 10 per cent on trains and international holiday packages under ₹60,990. Additional discounts are available for bookings made with select bank partners such as ICICI Bank, BOBCARD, American Express, RBL Bank, and HSBC Bank, per the company.

The company partnered with airlines for the sale, including Air India, Air Asia, Air Astana, Air Mauritius, Akasa Air, American Airlines, and many others. Hotel partners include Tree of Life, Neemrana, Inde Hotel, Sterling, Spree, Byke, Justa, and several more.

The shares were down by 4.94 per cent to ₹40.23 at 1.21 pm on the BSE.