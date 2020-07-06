Markets

eClerx board okays buyback offer

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 06, 2020 Published on July 06, 2020

The board of eClerx Services on Monday approved buyback equity shares worth ₹109.50 crore at a maximum price of ₹550 through open market purchases.

Shares would be bought back from the public except promoters, promoter group and persons in control of the company. At the indicative price, the maximum number of equity shares bought back would be 19.90 lakh shares. Emkay Global Financial Services has been appointed as the manager to buy back issue.

Shares of eClerx closed marginally down at ₹475.55 on the BSE.

Published on July 06, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Near-term outlook is bullish for MCX-Lead