Economic Survey: Marketmen give thumbs up to focus on wealth creation

My Five
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
The focus of the Economic Survey (2019-20) on ‘wealth creation’ to achieve an ambitious $5-trillion economy by 2025 has been welcomed by marketmen. The Economic Survey has emphasised free-market dynamics and trust, conducive policies for entrepreneurship, and labour-intensive export.
According to Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities, the Economic Survey focussed on the importance of market forces for economic growth and development.
Importantly, with wealth creation as an overarching theme of the survey, the Economic Survey continues to push forward with the vision of the $5-trillion economy over the next few years.
“The details of the survey are also encouraging with focus on exports, lower government interventions, establishing trust as a public good, targeting ease of doing business, privatisation, etc, clearly outlines the government’s approach to boosting potential growth of the economy,” he said.
Deepthi Mary Mathew at Geojit Financial Services, said, “It is welcoming that the Survey emphasises the need for improving the business climate that would aid the economy to achieve the target of $5 trillion.”
The Economic Survey 2020 projects economic growth at 6-6.5 per cent for FY2021. This could be a good indicator of the Budget being pro-growth as the current GDP growth for FY2020 is at nearly 5 per cent. Hence, all eyes would be on the fiscal deficit numbers for FY2021, said Lakshmi Iyer, CIO (Debt) & Head of Products, Kotak Mutual Fund. A very wide variance from the fiscal responsibility and Budget management glide path may disappoint the markets, she cautioned.
The Survey highlighted the need to relax the fiscal slippage in terms of prudent spending with the primary objective of bouncing back from economic doldrums. As India Inc appreciates the significant progress of the nation’s global rankings across various parameters, a lot more needs to be done to nullify the economic gaps, said Niranjan Hiranandani, President, Assocham & Naredco.
“We strongly recommend bold fiscal stimulus in the labour-intensive sectors which will have a domino effect to enhance employment generation and GDP ratio,” he further said.
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
High on the aam aadmi’s Budget hopes is some govt help to meet treatment costs
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
A visit to the restoration project site of an ancient harbour in Kerala, steeped in history, is peppered with ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gained 3.4 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...