EFC (I) Limited has secured SEBI registration for EMBERSTONE SM REIT, India’s first Small & Medium Real Estate Investment Trust operated by a managed office space provider. The company plans to launch an initial public offer worth ₹500 crore through its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, EFC REIT Private Limited.

SEBI granted the registration on October 29, 2024, allowing EMBERSTONE SM REIT to proceed with its first scheme offering. EFC REIT Private Limited will serve as the investment manager, overseeing the funds raised and managing commercial real estate asset operations.

The Pune-based company recently reported strong financial performance, with its consolidated net profit surging 230.26 per cent to ₹36.56 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to ₹11.07 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s consolidated total income rose 72.93 per cent to ₹171.08 crore during the same period.

EFC Group, which positions itself as India’s only fully integrated real estate service provider in its segment, expects this development to significantly expand its Assets Under Management and managed office space portfolio nationwide. The company specializes in the managed office space sector, focusing on flexible, scalable office spaces.