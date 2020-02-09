Eight of 10 most valued cos add ₹1.57 lakh cr in m-cap; RIL shines

Solutions for sustainability
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
Eight of the top 10 valued companies added ₹1,57,270.8 crore to their total market valuation last week, led by Reliance Industries which gained ₹31,981 crore, according to market data.
Only two companies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys, took a hit in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended on Friday.
The m-cap of RIL zoomed ₹31,981.45 crore to ₹9,08,888.02 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.
HDFC Bank’s valuation jumped ₹23,503.35 crore to ₹6,80,391.85 crore and that of HDFC climbed ₹23,385.05 crore to ₹4,16,003.19 crore.
The market cap of Bharti Airtel advanced ₹23,049.72 crore to ₹2,94,381.87 crore and of ICICI Bank by ₹20,676.16 crore to ₹3,47,086.53 crore.
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) added ₹18,617.38 crore to its m-cap at ₹4,67,512.81 crore and SBI ₹15,484.2 crore to ₹2,86,033.80 crore.
Likewise, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s valuation moved up by ₹573.46 crore to ₹3,15,920.07 crore.
In contrast, the market cap of TCS dropped ₹10,656.8 crore to ₹8,01,772.04 crore and that of Infosys by ₹1,296.88 crore to ₹3,30,983.22 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stayed at number one rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India (SBI).
Last week, the Sensex surged 1,406.32 points or 3.53 per cent.
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
Going back to traditional foods could reduce malnutrition and promote livelihood options
With the Budget offering little to boost consumption, companies are left to their own devices to navigate the ...
It was a comeback week for the Sensex and the Nifty after the Budget day slump, but they face key hurdles ...
Widens the scope of e-assessment
The overall impact of the personal tax rate revision is likely to be marginal: DK Srivastava, Chief Policy ...
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...