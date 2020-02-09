Eight of 10 most valued cos add ₹1.57 lakh cr in m-cap; RIL shines

Eight of the top 10 valued companies added ₹1,57,270.8 crore to their total market valuation last week, led by Reliance Industries which gained ₹31,981 crore, according to market data.

Only two companies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys, took a hit in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended on Friday.

The m-cap of RIL zoomed ₹31,981.45 crore to ₹9,08,888.02 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

HDFC Bank’s valuation jumped ₹23,503.35 crore to ₹6,80,391.85 crore and that of HDFC climbed ₹23,385.05 crore to ₹4,16,003.19 crore.

The market cap of Bharti Airtel advanced ₹23,049.72 crore to ₹2,94,381.87 crore and of ICICI Bank by ₹20,676.16 crore to ₹3,47,086.53 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) added ₹18,617.38 crore to its m-cap at ₹4,67,512.81 crore and SBI ₹15,484.2 crore to ₹2,86,033.80 crore.

Likewise, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s valuation moved up by ₹573.46 crore to ₹3,15,920.07 crore.

In contrast, the market cap of TCS dropped ₹10,656.8 crore to ₹8,01,772.04 crore and that of Infosys by ₹1,296.88 crore to ₹3,30,983.22 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stayed at number one rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India (SBI).

Last week, the Sensex surged 1,406.32 points or 3.53 per cent.