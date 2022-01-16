hamburger

Eight of top-10 firms add ₹2.34 lakh crore in m-cap

PTI | New Delhi, January 16 | Updated on: Jan 16, 2022
Reliance Industries biggest gainer

Eight of the 10 most valued companies together added a whopping ₹2,34,161.58 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL, Infosys and TCS emerging as the lead gainers.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex last week zoomed 1,478.38 points or 2.47 per cent.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) jumped ₹69,503.71 crore to reach ₹17,17,265.94 crore.

Infosys added ₹48,385.63 crore, taking its valuation to ₹8,10,927.25 crore.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed ₹42,317.15 crore to ₹14,68,245.97 crore.

HDFC's valuation surged ₹21,125.41 crore to ₹4,91,426.13 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained ₹18,650.77 crore to reach ₹5,69,511.37 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of State Bank of India (SBI) advanced by ₹15,127.22 crore to ₹4,53,593.38 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rallied by ₹10,291.28 crore to ₹4,72,686.80 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation jumped ₹8,760.41 crore to stand at ₹3,95,810.41 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) declined by ₹12,217.88 crore to ₹5,55,560.85 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation dipped by ₹2,854.33 crore to ₹8,56,439.28 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

Published on January 16, 2022

