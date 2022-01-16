Eight of top-10 firms add ₹2.34 lakh crore in m-cap

Eight of the 10 most valued companies together added a whopping ₹2,34,161.58 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL, Infosys and TCS emerging as the lead gainers.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex last week zoomed 1,478.38 points or 2.47 per cent.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) jumped ₹69,503.71 crore to reach ₹17,17,265.94 crore.

Infosys added ₹48,385.63 crore, taking its valuation to ₹8,10,927.25 crore.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed ₹42,317.15 crore to ₹14,68,245.97 crore.

HDFC's valuation surged ₹21,125.41 crore to ₹4,91,426.13 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained ₹18,650.77 crore to reach ₹5,69,511.37 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of State Bank of India (SBI) advanced by ₹15,127.22 crore to ₹4,53,593.38 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rallied by ₹10,291.28 crore to ₹4,72,686.80 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation jumped ₹8,760.41 crore to stand at ₹3,95,810.41 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) declined by ₹12,217.88 crore to ₹5,55,560.85 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation dipped by ₹2,854.33 crore to ₹8,56,439.28 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.