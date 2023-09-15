EKI Energy Services Ltd.’s shares were up by 5.56 per cent after the company announced its achievements at the Environmental Finance Sustainable Company Awards 2023. This event, dedicated to recognising organisations and individuals championing environmental sustainability, witnessed EKI’s performance on the world stage with three significant accolades, per the company.

Manish Dabkara, Chairman & MD of EKI, secured the title of “Global Net Zero Champion of the Year” for his leadership and dedication to advancing net-zero initiatives.

EKI’s commitment to community-driven sustainability initiatives received international acclaim, as the organisation was honoured with the title of “Community Involvement Program of the Year (EMEA)“ for its Clean Cooking Initiative.

EKI’s innovative cookstoves, known as ‘Agneeka Ecomini,’ not only reduce fuel consumption but also enhance indoor air quality, alleviate the burden on women and children who often carry heavy loads of wood, and substantially cut down greenhouse gas emissions, per the company.

EKI has reported distributing over two million of these cookstoves to communities in various low-income regions, primarily in Asia and Africa.

Samrat Sengupta, Vice President of EKI, was named “Sustainable Business Leader of the Year” in the APAC region. The Environmental Finance Sustainable Company Awards acknowledge leading companies from all sectors that are revolutionising their business operations to pave the way towards a net-zero future.

The shares were up by 5.44 per cent to Rs 492.40 at 12.05 pm on the BSE.

