Elin Electronics Ltd has announced the resumption of production activities at its manufacturing facilities in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. The company, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Elin Appliances Pvt Ltd, had temporarily suspended operations due to the recent heavy rainfall and subsequent waterlogging in the region. The company produces and supplies a range of home appliances, motors, flashlights, and other plastic and sheet metal components. With water levels receding, the plants are back in operation, the company said.

Elin Electronics shares dipped 0.33 per cent to Rs 151.50 at 11.55 am on BSE.