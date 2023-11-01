Having contained fiscal stimulus during the Covid pandemic, emerging markets in Asia are better placed economically than their global peers.

Despite global challenges, the emerging markets remain a silver lining. Having avoided massive monetary and fiscal stimuli, these regions stand on a more stable ground, focusing on reforms and prudent policymaking. While external risks persist fundamentally, EM Asia finds itself in an advantageous position.

Sonal Varma, Chief Economist, India and Asia, Nomura, said a mild recession looms not only over the US but also casts its shadow over Europe, the UK and a China grappling with sluggishness.

The economic horizon is a canvas of uncertainty, painted with demand-side and supply-side shocks, offering varied scenarios. The labour market, resilient against expectations, might prolong its strength, coexisting with contained supply-side shocks, ushering in a soft landing. Alternatively, geopolitical tremors could impact supply-chain, steering us into the murky waters of stagflation, said Varma at the Morningstar Investment Conference held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“As we brace for the uncertainties of the future, a critical question looms: do we possess the tools to navigate the next economic slowdown or crisis? The playbook of the past, where interest rates could be slashed to zero and fiscal stimuli unleashed, faces a unique challenge this time,” she said.

The spectre of persistent inflation restrains central banks from the drastic rate cuts of previous years. The likelihood of returning to a zero-interest-rate policy environment seems increasingly improbable. On the fiscal front, the Covid shock has already inflated fiscal deficits globally, leaving the globe to confront the next crisis with an elevated burden of public debt, she added.