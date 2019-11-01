Markets

Emkay arm ropes in Vikaas as CEO

Chennai | Updated on November 01, 2019 Published on November 01, 2019

 

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd (EGFSL) on Friday announced the appointment of Vikaas M Sachdeva as Chief Executive Officer of Emkay Investment Managers Ltd (EIML), a wholly-owned subsidiary of EGFSL. With a track record spanning over two-and-a-half decades, Vikaas commands considerable experience in the Indian financial services space. Vikaas was previously the CEO of Enam AMC and before that the CEO of Edelweiss AMC. Working across multi-functional and cross-border teams throughout his career, Vikaas has led from the front, building scale both organically, as well as through acquisitions. Our Bureau

Published on November 01, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Company news: Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd