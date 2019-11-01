Emkay arm ropes in Vikaas as CEO

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd (EGFSL) on Friday announced the appointment of Vikaas M Sachdeva as Chief Executive Officer of Emkay Investment Managers Ltd (EIML), a wholly-owned subsidiary of EGFSL. With a track record spanning over two-and-a-half decades, Vikaas commands considerable experience in the Indian financial services space. Vikaas was previously the CEO of Enam AMC and before that the CEO of Edelweiss AMC. Working across multi-functional and cross-border teams throughout his career, Vikaas has led from the front, building scale both organically, as well as through acquisitions. Our Bureau