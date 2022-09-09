Emkay Emerging Stars Series V launched

Emkay Investment Managers Ltd (EIML), an asset management arm of the Emkay Global Financial Services, has launched Emkay Emerging Stars Series V. The fund, which opened for subscription on Friday, will invest in 'quality names' within the manufacturing sector. Continuing on the lines of the previous series of funds, Emkay Emerging Stars Fund – Series V’s primary investment objective is to generate long-term capital appreciation for investors from a portfolio of equity and equity-related securities. EIML had raised a total of ₹451 crore via its four series of AIFs.

The first three series of the AIF garnered benchmark beating returns and is in the process of distributing proceeds, and till date has distributed ₹236 crore cumulatively, i.e 35 per cent of the outstanding units, translating to over 50 per cent of the invested capital.