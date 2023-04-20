Emkay Global Financial Services has received in-principle approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for launching mutual fund business.

“The company has received in-principle approval from SEBI for sponsoring a Mutual Fund and incorporate an asset management company,” it said.

Founded in 1995, Emkay Global Financial Services offers services such as institutional equity, portfolio management services, wealth management, investment banking and global investing.

At present, there are 44 MF players with total assets under management of about ₹40 lakh crore with top 10 players accounting for a lion’s share of business.

Flurry of new entrants

Bajaj Finserv was the latest entrant to receive full-fledged mutual fund licence and it has recently filed papers for launching seven new fund offers.

Similarly, billionaire Nitin Kamath-led Zerodha Broking, which has received SEBI’s in-principle approval for entering mutual fund business, plans to tie-up with Vasanth Kamath-owned fintech firm smallcase.

“While awaiting the final approval of our AMC (mutual fund), we asked if we should build it ourselves or collaborate. Given the over 6 years of experience that smallcase has in building investment products, it made perfect sense to create a joint venture to build the AMC,” tweeted Nitin Kamath.

Frontline Capital Services, which had received in-principle approval for MF business, is waiting for final registration.

Read also: NFO mop-up plunges 43% due to tough market

The MF industry has been witnessing a flurry of new entrants ever since SEBI eased the entry norms to drive innovation and market reach.

A couple of years back, the regulator had relaxed the profitability norms for sponsor companies and allowed tech-enabled financial companies to become MF sponsors subject to having a net-worth of ₹100 crore for contribution towards the net-worth of the Asset Management Company. This net-worth of the AMC has to be maintained till the time it posts profit for five consecutive years.

Existing players have to maintain a net-worth of ₹50 crore and are required to show net profit in three out of the immediately preceding five years, including the fifth year.