Emkay has initiated coverage on Man Industries with a “Buy” rating and a target price of ₹500, implying a potential upside of 27 per ent. The stock’s current valuation does not fully account for upcoming project executions, which are anticipated to double the company’s revenue over the next 3-4 years.
Emkay’s analysis suggests a favourable risk/reward proposition for investors considering the growth prospects and operational expansions ahead for Man Industries.
