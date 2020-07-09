Equirus launches ‘MultiCap Fund’

Equirus PMS on Thursday launched ‘Equirus MultiCap Fund’ that aims to generate long- term returns by investing in equities with a focus on large-caps. The fund will be managed by Viraj Mehta, Managing Director, Equirus PMS. The fund will allocate 65-100 per cent weight to large-caps and 0-35 per cent to mid-caps, it said in a release. Key features of the new fund include concentrated portfolio with 15-20 stocks. Value focus will lead the allocation away from index weights. Investment horizon is 3-5 years. Suitable for investors looking at low volatility and better returns than that of Nifty/Sensex.