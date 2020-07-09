Markets

Equirus launches ‘MultiCap Fund’

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 09, 2020 Published on July 09, 2020

Equirus PMS on Thursday launched ‘Equirus MultiCap Fund’ that aims to generate long- term returns by investing in equities with a focus on large-caps. The fund will be managed by Viraj Mehta, Managing Director, Equirus PMS. The fund will allocate 65-100 per cent weight to large-caps and 0-35 per cent to mid-caps, it said in a release. Key features of the new fund include concentrated portfolio with 15-20 stocks. Value focus will lead the allocation away from index weights. Investment horizon is 3-5 years. Suitable for investors looking at low volatility and better returns than that of Nifty/Sensex.

Published on July 09, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BSE celebrates 147 years of trade