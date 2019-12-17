Markets

Equitas Small Finance Bank files DRHP

Equitas Small Finance Bank has filed its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI for listing on the bourses. The initial public offering comprises a fresh issue of ₹550 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to eight crore equity shares by the promoter Equitas Holdings (EHL).

The offer includes a reservation of up to ₹100 crore for subscription by eligible EHL shareholders and reservation of ₹5 crore for subscription by eligible employees. “Equitas Small Finance Bank proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the offer towards augmenting the bank’s Tier 1 capital base to meet its future capital requirements,” it said in a statement on Monday. Our Bureau

