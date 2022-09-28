Indian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged by banks and metal companies, as risk sentiment weakened over worries of a global recession.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1 per cent to 16,825.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.9 per cent to 56,633.64.

Asian share markets slid on Wednesday as surging borrowing costs fed fears of a global recession, spooking investors into the arms of the safe-haven dollar.

Indian investors await monetary policy decision from the Reserve Bank of India, which begins its three-day policy meeting Wednesday.

The metals index was down 1.5 per cent, while the bank index fell 1 per cent.

Shares of Motherson Sumi Wiring India rose 5.2 per cent after the company said it will consider a proposal to issue bonus shares.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net ₹2,824 crore ($345.63 million) of equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors purchased ₹3,505 crore, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

