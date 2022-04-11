Equities inch lower as financials weigh, TCS results in focus

Indian shares began the week on a feeble note, weighed by financial shares, with markets focusing on earnings from Tata Consultancy Services later in the day that will kick-off the March-quarter corporate results season.

At the opening, the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.3 per cent , while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.4 per cent to 59,205.83.

Shares of IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services were marginally up ahead of their earnings announcement. Investors will eye for improvement in margins and the impact of surging inflation from the month-long earnings season beginning Monday.

The Nifty Bank index and the financial services index were down 0.6 per cent each.

In broader Asian markets, stocks slipped ahead of a week packed with central bank meetings and the US inflation data.

The BSE and NSE will be closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays.