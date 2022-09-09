Equity fund inflows dip to 10-month low of ₹6,120 crore

Net inflows into equity funds continued its downtrend for the third month in a row and plunged to 10-month low of ₹6,120 crore last month against ₹8,898 crore logged in July even as the overall assets under management of the mutual fund industry hit a new high.

Riding on the unexpected bull run, the industry asset jumped to ₹39.34-lakh crore against ₹37.35-lakh crore logged in July, largely due to mark-to-market gain.

However, equity fund investors continued to book profit as redemptions touched ₹21,726 crore (₹13,756 crore) indicating that investors are still not convinced with the market bounce-back amid global turmoil. Flexi cap funds registered the highest inflow of ₹2,100 crore, followed by mid- and small-cap funds which recorded net inflow of ₹1,479 crore (₹1,245 crore) and ₹1,260 crore (₹1,779 crore), respectively. Sectoral and equity linked saving schemes saw an outflow of ₹1,267 crore and ₹133 crore against an inflow of ₹215 crore and ₹328 crore, respectively, in July.

Inflows through systematic investment plan increased to ₹12,693 crore (₹12,139 crore) with SIP asset rising to ₹6.39-lakh crore (₹6.09-lakh crore). The industry opened 21.13 lakh new SIPs last month.

Arun Kumar, Head of Research, FundsIndia, said while the equity MF inflow was positive, it has moderated in recent months. There is usually a tendency among domestic investors to book profits near all-time highs, which is also getting reflected in the lower quantum of inflows, he said.

Hybrid schemes registered a net outflow of ₹6,602 crore with arbitrage funds alone witnessing an outflow of ₹8,548 crore (outflow of ₹6,408 crore).

Kavitha Krishnan, Senior Analyst – Manager Research, Morningstar India, said foreign portfolio investors continue to remain positive for the second month as Indian markets maintained its positive trajectory. Despite the interest rate hike last month, most equity sectors were in the positive zone.

Despite falling crude oil prices, the rupee depreciation against dollar and indications of a global slowdown could present some challenges over the long term, she said.

Of the overall inflow of ₹49,164 crore in debt fund, the liquid fund alone had a net inflow of ₹50,095 crore even as other funds registered a moderate inflow. Overnight funds saw the highest outflow of ₹16,405 crore.

NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI, said debt scheme investors are preferring liquid funds over interest rate sensitive fixed income schemes, owing to RBI’s policy to contain inflation and hence tighten liquidity. Flows will come into debt schemes once RBI revises its stance to accommodative, he said.