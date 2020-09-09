Equity funds see second straight month of outflow amid economic woes

Here’s a list of phones first in line to get Android 11
Google on Tuesday launched the latest version of its operating system, the Android 11. The new update has a ...
Equity mutual funds in India suffered an outflow for the second straight month as investors continue to sell in a market that has erased bulk of the virus-induced losses despite the record contraction in economic growth.
Stock plans lost almost ₹4,000 crore ($541 million) in August, adding to withdrawals of ₹2,480 crore seen in July, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Fixed income, liquid and money-market plans also witnessed outflows last month.
“A combination of profit-booking and the need for cash flow in the current economic environment are the key triggers for the outflows,” said Vidya Bala, head of research and co-founder at Chennai-based Primeinvestor.in.
Markets are also moving further from key economic metrics and fundamentals — even considering the next fiscal — necessitating taking profits off the table.
Flows into equity plans have been shrinking for months as savers hold off from adding to investments amid worries about the rapidly spreading epidemic that brought Asia’s third-largest economy to a halt in the June quarter. But India’s $2-trillion stock market is up more than 45 per cent from its March lows, thanks to the four straight months of purchases by overseas funds and the growing interest of first-time investors.
Hybrid funds, which invest in stocks and bonds, saw outflows of ₹4,820 crore , while money-market and liquid funds combined saw withdrawals of ₹7,900 crore, the data show.
Google on Tuesday launched the latest version of its operating system, the Android 11. The new update has a ...
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
Putting up utility-scale solar power plants and supplying power from them to farmers could be a win-win for ...
Price starts at ₹10,999
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Tata Elxsi Limited, at its high point yesterday, marked ₹1,226.6 – its highest price in almost ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100107011301145 Buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1,100 since the stock ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...